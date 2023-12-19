ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, December 19th, 2023: High pressure is in control for the start of the week before Christmas but a couple of Pacific storm systems will bring clouds and showers by the end of the week.

Smooth sailing on the weather through Wednesday but then a weak Pacific storm system and cold front look to arrive later on Thursday with a few passing showers and some seasonably cool air. A stronger storm system arrives by Saturday bringing a better chance of showers for the start of the weekend. Temperatures will warm up into the 60s for the majority of the area today, with some spots reaching the low 70s. Midland/Odessa are expecting a high of 63°F. Conditions will be mostly cloudy, accompanied by some breezy southerly winds.

A disturbance is expected to swing by over the weekend, raising rain chances. After that, skies look to clear and temperatures cool down just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day behind a strong cold front and will make for a nice holiday.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.