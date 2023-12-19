Big Spring man found dead at Fair Grounds

BIG SPRING POLICE DEPARTMENT
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Big Spring Police Department, a man was found dead Tuesday morning at the Howard County Fair Grounds.

When officers arrived at the Fair Grounds, they found a group of dogs running from the body. Big Spring PD did not say if the dogs were the cause of the man’s death, although he did have marks on his body that came from animals.

The Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy to further determine the cause of death.

Two of the dogs involved were captured by Big Spring Animal Control.

CBS7 will continue to update this story as it develops.

