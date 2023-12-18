West Texas Gifts of Hope receives $400,000 from F. Marie Hall Foundation for Hope House Expansion
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - West Texas Gifts of Hope is expanding the Hope House to help even more cancer patients in the community.
The Hope House is a safe environment where patients get the help they need during cancer treatment. It is expanding to be able to help even more of the community.
Cancer patients more than 30 miles outside of Ector County can stay while they receive their treatment.
Each patient gets their own room with a private bathroom. They also have access to a laundry room and a kitchen.
The Hope House accepts patients from all across West Texas and even into New Mexico.
West Texas Gifts of Hope received a $400,000 grant from the F. Marie Hall Foundation to help them expand the Hope House.
West Texas Gifts of Hope was chosen for the grant because they are in the geographic range that the FMH Foundation gives grants in and they prioritize healthcare and caring for cancer patients.
West Texas Gifts of Hope aims to complete the expansion of the Hope House by the end of 2024.
