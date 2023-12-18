West Texas Gifts of Hope receives $400,000 from F. Marie Hall Foundation for Hope House Expansion

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - West Texas Gifts of Hope is expanding the Hope House to help even more cancer patients in the community.

The Hope House is a safe environment where patients get the help they need during cancer treatment. It is expanding to be able to help even more of the community.

We don’t know what type of cancer they have, we don’t know how long their treatment [is], we don’t know any of that… we’re just here to give assistance.

Cancer patients more than 30 miles outside of Ector County can stay while they receive their treatment.

Each patient gets their own room with a private bathroom. They also have access to a laundry room and a kitchen.

And there’s no charge for them, they can bring a caregiver– one or two caregivers. And they can stay as long as they are receiving cancer treatment.

The Hope House accepts patients from all across West Texas and even into New Mexico.

West Texas Gifts of Hope received a $400,000 grant from the F. Marie Hall Foundation to help them expand the Hope House.

That is so exciting and we’re so happy to be a part of that. And the expansion is going to allow them to be able to meet the needs they currently have as well as the increased demand that they are seeing throughout West Texas.

West Texas Gifts of Hope was chosen for the grant because they are in the geographic range that the FMH Foundation gives grants in and they prioritize healthcare and caring for cancer patients.

Not only in Odessa, but in the rural areas of West Texas. And one of the things our founder really, really was passionate about was healthcare in the rural areas, so their mission aligns very much with the mission of the foundation.

West Texas Gifts of Hope aims to complete the expansion of the Hope House by the end of 2024.

