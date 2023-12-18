Midland Co. Commissioners approve Certificate of Obligation to fund the new Jail Complex

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County has announced the County Commissioners have successfully voted on a resolution for the issuance of a Certificate of Obligation during last week’s special meeting session that was held on Dec. 13th.

Voting on this resolution to issue a Certificate of Obligation, starts a 45-day window to hold a meeting to receive public input. The county says a date for the public hearing still needs to be determined, however, the county says they are certain it will fall within the 45-day window.

Once they reach the end of the 45-day window, the County Commissioners have to decide then whether to keep moving forward with the Certificate of Obligation, or they have the opportunity to back out.

The county says the jail complex is expected to cost $170 million. The public does have the right to petition the Certificate of Obligation.

Read more about the decision making process here.

