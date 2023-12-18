Man sentenced to 60 years in 2021 rap-show murder

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 19-year-old Greg Anthony Barrera, III was sentenced late Friday to 60 years in prison and a $10,000 fine by a Midland County jury after being charged with murder.

After hearing evidence Tuesday through Friday of last week, Nodolf’s office says the jury found Barrera guilty of the offense on Friday afternoon after three and a half hours of deliberating. After hearing additional evidence during the punishment phase of the trial, the jury then deliberated approximately one hour before announcing its verdict of 60 years in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine just after 6:00 P.M.

Evidence presented in the case showed that Barrera, III fired five shots at 19-year-old Samuel Anaya, who was walking in an alley behind the Kessler’s Hall event venue on Wall Street, on May 29, 2021. Based on the evidence, the shooting happened after Barrera drove his truck up from behind the victim. The defendant was 17, and legally an adult in the State of Texas, at the time of the killing, while Samuel Anaya was 19. Both men were at the venue for a rap music showcase that attracted a large crowd from the local music scene.

Officials believe the shooting was likely motivated by fights among different groups involved locally in rap music. Evidence at trial highlighted the uptick in the last few years of shootings in Midland involving younger perpetrators and victims. The defendant, who had been free on bond pending trial, was taken into custody and must serve at least half of the sentence before the possibility of parole. The shooting was investigated by the Midland Police Department.

