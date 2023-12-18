ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, December 19th, 2023: High pressure is in control for the start of the week before Christmas but a couple of Pacific storm systems will bring clouds and showers by the end of the week.

Smooth sailing on the weather through Wednesday but then a weak Pacific storm system and cold front look to arrive later on Thursday with a few passing showers and some seasonably cool air. A stronger storm system arrives by Saturday bringing a better chance of showers for the start of the weekend.

Skies look to clear and temperatures cool down just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day behind a strong cold front and will make for a nice holiday.

