7th Annual Toys for Tattoos Drive hosted by Black Cat Tattoo Co.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For the last seven years, Black Cat Tattoo Co. has hosted the Toys for Tattoos drive.

It’s a way for Black Cat Tattoo Co. to give back to the community

“We started because our business is based on the community and without the community we wouldn’t have a business now also being apart of the art community we are a big part of the art community so we want to make sure to do our part and help the community as best as we can,” said Edgar Armendariz, Owner of Black Cat Tattoo Co.

Edgar is originally from Los Angeles and since moving here and starting this toy drive he has been amazed by the community’s generosity during the holiday season.

“Believe it or not you’ll even have people bring in multiple toys and they just don’t want the 40-dollar credit but are glad even to help out. They’ll even bring in a toy that’s worth more than 20 dollars and they’re fine with the 40-dollar credit. So that means a lot to us” said Armendariz

Black Cat Tattoo each year averages between 50-100 gifts dropped off by locals but they are always looking for more.

And this year is no different.

Oliver Gray is originally from New Mexico but since moving here has seen firsthand how the community can come together and support one another.

“I’m not originally from Odessa so it’s been nice to grow with this community and be able to plant my feet here and get to know the people who are doing these things and then be involved as well,” said Oliver Gray, Dropped off toys for Toys for Tattoos

If you want to donate a gift you stop by The Black Cat Tattoo and drop it off by the front door.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.