Odessa Boxer Josh Franco wins his 4th National Championship

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa boxer Josh Franco won his fourth national boxing championship last weekend in Louisiana.

Five boxers from the Odessa boxing club participated in the national tournament and Josh was the only boxer from Odessa to win the title.

It has been about eighteen months since Josh won his last national championship.

He feels that this win takes the pressure off of his shoulders.

“Yeah, it was a big accomplishment. I was ready to win another one. it had to come soon.” said Josh Franco.

He has been fighting against the best young boxers around the U.S and collecting national titles throughout his young career.

Josh is ready to take his boxing skills to the next level by earning a spot on the USA youth high performance team next summer.

“It is a USA high performance team that travels around the country and has dual fights against other countries.” said Josh Franco.

Josh’s boxing trainer Ramon has been training young boxers for over thirty years.

Ramon believes Josh is one of the best prospects he’s seen so far.

“He’s one of the best that came out of this gym. His dad and his uncle have been good fighters. I don’t know if you know a fighter named Joey Alday, he trained here with us, and we had good fighters that came out of this gym.” said owner of Odessa Boxing Club Ramon Franco.

Ramon hopes to see Josh represent his country in the big stage in the future.

“Hopefully I will end up in the Olympic team. That is our goal. The thing is, I don’t try to teach boxing. There are many kids from all over the world. right now, that he is growing up at this age and my younger kids. once they get older, some of these ends up being Olympians and professionals.” said Ramon Franco.

Josh will be competing again in the boxing national tournament in March.

