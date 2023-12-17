Jacksonville State faces Tarleton State, aims to break 3-game slide

(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST
Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) at Tarleton State Texans (8-2, 2-0 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State enters the matchup against Tarleton State as losers of three in a row.

The Texans have gone 4-0 at home. Tarleton State ranks fourth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 37.1 rebounds. Kiandre Gaddy leads the Texans with 7.8 boards.

The Gamecocks are 1-4 in road games. Jacksonville State is 1-4 in one-possession games.

Tarleton State scores 73.5 points, 10.8 more per game than the 62.7 Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Tarleton State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakorie Smith is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.9 points for the Texans. Devon Barnes is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Tarleton State.

Quincy Clark is averaging 9.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Gamecocks. KyKy Tandy is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

