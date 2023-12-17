First Baptist church in Midland hosted a snow party for the community

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The First Baptist church in Midland hosted a snowball party for the kids to enjoy.

This event had live music, Christmas crafts, cookie decorating and more for the families to enjoy.

These kids didn’t need to travel to Colorado to play in the snow.

The First Baptist church in Midland brought the fresh white snow to Midland.

Kids were able to play, snow slide, and have a fun snowball fight.

“It’s really fun for all the kids and fun for me and is fun for the grown-ups to talk and watch us.” said Addi Young.

With Christmas day around the corner, this was a nice way to get into the Christmas spirit.

The snowball fight event served as a holiday stress reliever for all of those who attended.

“I think it gives them a break from the reality of life. you know, Christmas is not always easy for a lot of people, so this gives them a break and an opportunity to gather together and to have some fun.” said Steven Young

This event was made to gather the community and to show them what Christmas is all about.

“Well, the most important part about Christmas is the birth of our savior Jesus and so we want that message to be sent out to the world that god gave his son to us on Christmas and there is lots of wonderful things that we can celebrate his birth.” said Shane Dockrey

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.