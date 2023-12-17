ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, December 18th, 2023: After a very mild December day across the region, a cold front moved through the region late Sunday and it’ll be a cooler start to the workweek.

Another cold start is on tap for Monday with early morning lows in the 30s, around the freezing mark for many. You’ll want to grab a jacket and maybe some gloves when heading out the door Monday morning. High temperatures will be 10+ degrees cooler on Monday compared to Sunday with highs warming into the 50s and 60s across the region. Skies will range from sunny to partly cloudy depending on location, but conditions will be quiet.

Ridging will continue to build over the next few days with temperatures rebounding back into the 60s and above normal on Tuesday. Rain chances return to the region Thursday and stick around through early Sunday. The best bet for any precipitation is looking to be on Saturday with the passage of another cold front. As we look ahead to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, conditions aren’t looking too bad with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and mostly sunny skies...Santa shouldn’t have any issues making his way to West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

