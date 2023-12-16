‘Ultimate arbiter’: Ector Co. sends letter to Texas AG over ECUD oversight

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County staff have filed two letters to the Texas Secretary of State and the state attorney general asking for guidance on oversight of the Ector County Utility District.

The letters focus on allegations like ECUD board misconduct, improper elections and an Open Meetings Act violation.

Concerns about ECUD’s conduct have repeatedly turned into questions of oversight. Officials and citizens alike have asked if something is wrong, who can do anything about it?

Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett says requests for opinions like these can get answers to that question with the force of law but without taking it to court.

The request for an attorney general opinion includes five pages with three main questions:

Did ECUD violate the Open Meetings Act when they barred locals from entering their Nov. 8 meeting?

Have any of the board’s vacancies been improperly filled?

Has the board committed misconduct through various allegations, such as collecting millions extra in taxes or violating bylaws?

All of those questions are two-fold in writing and in practice. If so, what can be done and who should enforce it?

“So we laid everything out, everything that has been brought forward to us and we laid all of them out there in question format,” Fawcett said. “We provided background. We provided the statutes. And then we provided the questions on each of these elements.”

Earlier this month, commissioners told a group of pleading West Odessans that the commissioners court did not have standing to step in.

Fawcett says it’s time for clarity.

“Beyond everything we need to know that there is resolution of some kind,” Fawcett said. “Any answer is better than where we’ve been in this kind of netherworld of not knowing.”

MORE: ECUD’s outdated boundary data sparks concern ahead of county meeting

ECUD Board Member Troy Walker has less hope after he said he has asked for similar help.

“Please understand that this is not the first time anybody’s requested an opinion from the attorney general or the secretary of state,” Walker said. “I won’t be surprised if they don’t get an answer.”

Walker sees only one solution.

“Get some new people on the board,” Walker said. “If you don’t like the way it’s being run, feel free to run for the board and help change it.”

Even the election has been unclear. The ECUD board has discussed holding it in November, but Fawcett and commissioners believe it should be held in may. That’s why they’re asking the Texas Secretary of State to weigh in.

That question may get a quicker response, Fawcett says, but an attorney general opinion could take up to six months.

“Once we receive yays or nays from the attorney general, then that is as good as law and we can act, and if they say we can act, we will act. If they say we cannot act, then we will not act. So really, they are the ultimate arbiter in this.”

For now, Fawcett says it’s a waiting game for commissioners. However, his main concern is sorting out when board elections should be held.

CBS7 will continue to bring you updates on this story.

The request to the attorney general and secretary of state can be found below:

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.