‘Ultimate arbiter’: Ector Co. sends letter to Texas AG over ECUD oversight

By Hannah Brock
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County staff have filed two letters to the Texas Secretary of State and the state attorney general asking for guidance on oversight of the Ector County Utility District.

The letters focus on allegations like ECUD board misconduct, improper elections and an Open Meetings Act violation.

Concerns about ECUD’s conduct have repeatedly turned into questions of oversight. Officials and citizens alike have asked if something is wrong, who can do anything about it?

Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett says requests for opinions like these can get answers to that question with the force of law but without taking it to court.

The request for an attorney general opinion includes five pages with three main questions:

All of those questions are two-fold in writing and in practice. If so, what can be done and who should enforce it?

“So we laid everything out, everything that has been brought forward to us and we laid all of them out there in question format,” Fawcett said. “We provided background. We provided the statutes. And then we provided the questions on each of these elements.”

Earlier this month, commissioners told a group of pleading West Odessans that the commissioners court did not have standing to step in.

Fawcett says it’s time for clarity.

“Beyond everything we need to know that there is resolution of some kind,” Fawcett said. “Any answer is better than where we’ve been in this kind of netherworld of not knowing.”

MORE: ECUD’s outdated boundary data sparks concern ahead of county meeting

ECUD Board Member Troy Walker has less hope after he said he has asked for similar help.

“Please understand that this is not the first time anybody’s requested an opinion from the attorney general or the secretary of state,” Walker said. “I won’t be surprised if they don’t get an answer.”

Walker sees only one solution.

“Get some new people on the board,” Walker said. “If you don’t like the way it’s being run, feel free to run for the board and help change it.”

Even the election has been unclear. The ECUD board has discussed holding it in November, but Fawcett and commissioners believe it should be held in may. That’s why they’re asking the Texas Secretary of State to weigh in.

That question may get a quicker response, Fawcett says, but an attorney general opinion could take up to six months.

“Once we receive yays or nays from the attorney general, then that is as good as law and we can act, and if they say we can act, we will act. If they say we cannot act, then we will not act. So really, they are the ultimate arbiter in this.”

For now, Fawcett says it’s a waiting game for commissioners. However, his main concern is sorting out when board elections should be held.

CBS7 will continue to bring you updates on this story.

The request to the attorney general and secretary of state can be found below:

AG Opinion Request by hannah.brock on Scribd

Fawcett secretary of state letter by hannah.brock on Scribd

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland County Sheriff's Office
Man killed after officer-involved shooting in Greenwood
Suspect arrested after large police presence on W. University
Suspect arrested after large police presence on W. University
AVIAN SANCHEZ
Arrest made after Fentanyl posioning
Michael Nash
Escaped inmate from Midland County Jail in custody
Meteorologist Sawyer McElroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, December 10th, 2023

Latest News

‘Ultimate arbiter’: Ector Co. sends letter to Texas AG over ECUD oversight
From jumping out of planes to teaching you how to fly, Sammy Medina has always wanted to spend...
Scout Aviation is the first and only flight school in West Texas
Scout Aviation is the first and only flight school in West Texas
Lanie Salazar organized a toy drive to give Christmas gifts to kids in the hospital.
Lanie Salazar organized a toy drive to give Christmas gifts to kids in the hospital.