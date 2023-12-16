Scout Aviation teaches West Texans how to fly a helicopter from a former marine

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Few people get to see where they live from hundreds of feet in the air… and even fewer do so daily.

From jumping out of planes as a Marine to teaching you how to fly, Sammy Medina has always wanted to spend his time in the air and now his dream is a reality.

After high school, Medina joined the Marines intending to become a pilot.

Instead of flying planes and helicopters, he started jumping out of them.

Originally from Dallas-Forth Worth, Medina served in the Marine Corps from 2005 to 2013.

Looking back it’s just, you know, it’s one of those things in my life that I really enjoyed accomplishing.

Flight training is popular among military veterans. Medina’s previous service gives him an edge with veterans who take lessons from him.

After leaving the military, he and his wife moved to Odessa where he would work in the oil field while taking flying lessons on his off days.

Because it’s one of those things you do in life that you just… you completely love. There’s nothing else like it. Flying, aviation, the aviation industry as a whole, it’s amazing. When I started looking at flying, it was a no-brainer, like ‘That’s what I want to do for the rest of my life.’

When his children started getting older, he started the flight school, hoping to one day teach his own children how to fly.

Flying and teaching is something he always dreamed would be something he can look back on and be proud of.

When I turn, you know, 70-80 years old, I want to look back and say, ‘Man, I did something that I really loved doing and that really made me happy,’ and now I’m doing it. [It] took a lot of work to get to this point but, being able to do it now is just… you can’t beat it.

When you start training, you take a 30-minute discovery flight to see if you enjoy it and you get to take full control of the helicopter.

After that, you get a lot of information in a short period of time.

To get your private license, it is a minimum of 40 flight hours. To get your commercial license so you can make money from flying, it is a minimum of 150 flight hours.

We do predator control, we help landowners with coyotes and hogs in the local area and a little around Texas. We do agricultural work, we do gas detection leaks, we do gender reveals, we’re doing Christmas light flights as we– this month as we speak.

Learning how to fly was a lifelong dream for Sammy Medina. He says while it is difficult, anyone can do it, so if you have a similar dream, you do not need to leave West Texas to learn.

