Part 3: DeJuan Green’s Comeback

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In Part 3 we dive into DeJuan Green’s return to the field. In his first game against Lubbock Monterey, DeJuan rushed for over 100 yards while adding a touchdown.

Dejuan was a key contributor for the Odessa Bronchos throughout the non-district schedule. He added to the run-game for the Bronchos to go with talented receivers.

To begin district play, Odessa High faced the crosstown rival Permian Panthers. The game went into overtime, and after a Panthers fumble, DeJuan cemented himself in Odessa Bronchos history.

“Last play, I was really reading the defense cause, the whole drive, so I already knew how they were playing, they were playing run-heavy, they were just trying to stop the run all game, so I knew I might have to bounce it out and it worked,” said Green.

Green took the handoff from Quarterback Mikey Cota as he rushed for the game-winning touchdown helping the Bronchos defeat the Panthers for the first time since 2013.

“Only thing I asked was, who made the last touchdown, then my son in law comes, he’s like oh, that boy did it, that boy did it like, Dae-Dae did it and that was enough for me right there,” said Katrina Hammond.

“We had conversations throughout the year and we were crying, and to do some things throughout the season that he’s never going to forget, and we’re never going to forget you know says a lot about who he is and says a lot about his heart,” said Bronchos head coach Dusty Ortiz.

“It’s exciting that they won but it was extra because it was him, out of all the people it could’ve been, it was him, and that’s a feeling where, I don’t know how to explain it,” said Ashley Hammond.

From crawling on the floor when he couldn’t feel anything, to being taken to the hospital and having surgery, the first interaction Dejuan had with his mother after winning the game will always be memorable.

“She sent me a big paragraph, I was going crazy,” said Green

“I cried, I did, I mean as many moments as I’ve had, even his first game, and he scored his first time, I didn’t cry, but that last touchdown against Permian, I cried, I did, it’s a miracle, just like you said, it’s a miracle, to see the whole experience of him not walking and then now doing great things in football, it’s a miracle, to me, that’s what it is” said Ashley Hammond.

