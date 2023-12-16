Palo Duro picks up second straight win over reigning state finalist with victory over Childress

Eli Igaranez leads the way in Palo Duro's win over Childress.
Eli Igaranez leads the way in Palo Duro's win over Childress.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons took down the Childress Bobcats on Friday night at home 76-49.

The win marks the second straight for the Dons over a state finalist from last season, taking down the Randall Raiders earlier this week.

The Dons got off to a hot start, taking a 27-7 lead after the first quarter on the back of their dominant shooting from beyond the arc. The Dons knocked down five threes in the first quarter in route to 13 total from outside on the night.

Eli Igaranez led the way for Palo Duro in the scoring department with 19 points in the win.

Childress star Aiden Allen finished with a team-high 16 as the Bobcats suffer their second straight loss to a bigger school, falling by double digits to both the Dons and Amarillo High this week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland County Sheriff's Office
Man killed after officer-involved shooting in Greenwood
Suspect arrested after large police presence on W. University
Suspect arrested after large police presence on W. University
AVIAN SANCHEZ
Arrest made after Fentanyl posioning
Michael Nash
Escaped inmate from Midland County Jail in custody
Meteorologist Sawyer McElroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, December 10th, 2023

Latest News

Part 3: DeJuan Green’s Comeback
Part 3: DeJuan Green’s Comeback
Part 3: DeJuan Green’s Comeback
Part 3: DeJuan Green’s Comeback
Part 2: DeJuan Green’s Comeback
Part 2: DeJuan Green’s Comeback
Part 2: DeJuan Green’s Comeback
Part 2: DeJuan Green’s Comeback
Part 1: DeJuan Green’s Comeback
Part 1: DeJuan Green’s Comeback