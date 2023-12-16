Layla Romero drops 24 points in Randall’s comeback win over Pampa

Layla Romero finishes with 24 points in win over Pampa.
Layla Romero finishes with 24 points in win over Pampa.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders took down the Pampa Lady Harvesters 61-50 on Friday night.

Layla Romero led the way for the Lady Raiders with an impressive 24-point performance. That powered a comeback win by Randall after trailing 29-21 at halftime. The Lady Raiders outscored Pampa 25-12 in the fourth quarter to take the 11-point victory.

Randall star junior Sadie Sanchez also shined in the win, finishing with 19 points.

For Pampa, Cooper Hale (15 points) and Berlin Bartlett (18 points) led the way in the scoring column in the loss. Pampa drops to an 0-2 start to district action.

The win moves Randall to 2-0 in district after taking down Borger on Tuesday night. The team’s next game comes on Monday on the road against Dumas.

