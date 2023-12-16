ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, December 17th, 2023: After a pleasant day across the region Saturday, Sunday will be even better.

It’ll be a cold start to the day once again Sunday with early morning lows in the 30s across the area. You’ll definitely want to grab a jacket if you’re heading out the door in the morning. Temperatures will rebound nicely though, with highs not really feeling “December-like”. High temperatures will be in the upper-60s and into the 70s across West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Lots of sunshine and quiet conditions are expected as well. It’ll be a great day to get out and do any last minute Christmas shopping or hang up decorations.

A cold front will roll through the region late Sunday dropping Monday’s high temperatures about 10 degrees or so. Temperatures will then return to a warming trend as a ridge of high pressure builds across the area through the first half of the week. Another cold front looks to impact the region on Friday with rain chances returning to the region Thursday. Overall, temperatures will continue to be above-normal as we head into Christmas.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.