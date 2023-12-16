Canyon Lady Eagles improve to 2-0 in district with win over Perryton

Canyon girls take down Perryton at home.
Canyon girls take down Perryton at home.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles took down the Perryton Rangerettes on Friday night 67-29.

It was a pair of big nights for senior Iliana Hernandez and sophomore Kambrie Graser that led the Lady Eagles to victory.

Graiser led the team in scoring with 15 points while Hernandez finished just slightly behind with 14.

The win extends the program’s district winning streak to 40 games, dating all the way back to 2018.

For Perryton, Mallee Vela (11 points) and Aubrey Daughtrey (10 points) finished as the team’s leading scorers on the night.

Canyon will welcome in the West Plains Lady Wolves next Tuesday as they continue district play.

