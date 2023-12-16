Anonymous donor offers to pay for adoption fees at Fix West Texas for the remainder of December

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Christmas is just ten days away and time is running out to get gifts for friends and family.

One person wants pets to also enjoy the holidays and get the gift of life.

Which is why this anonymous donor promised to pay for any adoption fees to any pet available at Fix West Texas for the rest of the month of December.

Many West Texas shelters are at capacity with strays and pets are left roaming around the streets across the Permian Basin.

One problem shelters have when trying to adopt pets out is the cost. To adopt them, to feed them, to take care of them and get their regular check ups at the vet could be costly.

This donation however, will lighten the load on humans, and help pets find their new home.

This donor saw a post about Midland Animal Services needing the dogs and cats that stay in their facility to get adopted.

Fix West Texas hosts adoption events almost every weekend and so this donor decided to make it easier to adopt pets during the holidays.

“We’ve had quite a few here through Fix West Texas. We’ve done about 12 adoptions in the past few days thanks to our donor. Midland Animal Services has reached out to us quite a few times with people going out to the shelter wanting to adopt pets. So I know there’s been quite a few through them as well.” said Beth Meeks, Director of Adoptions at Fix West Texas.

Meeks said shelters really fill up this time of the year due to people not being around to adopt pets or people surrendering their new pets during the holidays.

She said there’s times where people can’t adopt pets because of the costs and the West Texans that adopt are just appreciative of this gesture.

“It’s kind of like shocking that someone will have that big of a heart to do that. And I’m very grateful. Very grateful for that because it gives us an option to have a more open mind to adopt.” said Camille Shuey who is a cat advocate.

Fix West Texas aims to make sure that all pets across West Texas have a loving home and though this may not be the solution, they believe this could motivate other organizations or individuals to do something similar.

“There’s so many animals here, that this is a really great way to get a lot of those animals into homes for people that maybe that fee is the barrier. That’s the only thing keeping them from getting a pet. And we love that we had this donor step up.” said Meeks.

Fix West Texas will have two adoption events this weekend and if you want more information on them, click here.

