Midland County Crime Stoppers: Escaped inmate from Midland County Jail

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a post from the Midland Crime Stoppers Facebook, there is an escapee from the Midland County Jail.

The inmate’s name is Michael Nash.

The post says he was last seen at 7:27 p.m. Thursday night. Dec.14.

According to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Nash escaped the Midland County Central Detention Center by manipulating a secure door in the detention center.

Nash was being held for theft over $100, under $750, evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and evading arrest or detention. Nash also has out-of-county warrants for forgery of a financial instrument.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

There are no further details about the suspect at this time.

To contact Crime Stoppers call (432) 694-TIPS or use the mobile app P3 TIPS.

You can call MCSO at 432-688-4600.

CBS7 will keep you updated on this developing story.

