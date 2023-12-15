Midland city council approved $16 million toward baseball field upgrades

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The future baseball players in the Permian Basin just got a push to get into the major leagues.

The city of Midland invested $16 million dollars toward upgrades to Reyes-Mashburn-Nelms Parks baseball fields. Benefitting baseball and softball players of all ages.

The Permian Basin is known for Friday Night Lights, but at Reyes-Mashburn Nelms Park, they’re in need of major upgrades.

Which is why part of the 16 million dollars going toward upgrading the fields will also be going toward fixing the lights.

“We have kids who work hard and parents who invest their time and money. And it’s been hard with having fields that are less than ideal.” said Clay Zachery, Vice President at Eastern Little League.

Four of the fields at Reyes-Mashburn-Nelms Park host little league games, while the other two are regular sized baseball fields.

Throughout the years, it’s been difficult to maintain the fields with the hot West Texas temperatures.

When it does rain, it can take days to clear up the fields. Which leaves kids unable to play.

Soon that will all change for one of the biggest sports in the permian basin.

“Getting turf, is going to give us an even playing field. We’ll never have to worry about multiple days, with rain delay causing that. And I mean we can even play that same night depending on the time and how the weather acts after that.” said Jarvis Conally, President of Eastern Little League.

Eastern Little League has around 130 kids aged 4-12 years old enrolled in their program.

Leaders at the Eastern Little League believe this is a big step in bringing in more kids to play baseball.

The city believes baseball is going to be a big part Midland to expand its economic growth.

“You know baseball, in actuality, is what brings in the economic push for our youth sports in Midland. We have tournaments that take place almost every weekend.” said District 2, Midland City Council member John Norman.

Council member Norman said the city council have taken money from the parks budget in the past, but now their ready to invest in Midland’s youth.

There isn’t an exact date when the upgrades will begin, but they’re expected to start in 2024.

