Lanie Salazar organized a toy drive to give Christmas gifts to kids in the hospital.

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Fasken elementary sixth grade student Lanie Salazar is bringing Christmas joy to kids who are being treated at Midland Memorial hospital.

Salazar organized a toy drive, and she wants to make sure every single kid in the hospital receives a Christmas gift.

Five years ago, Salazar was in the hospital for four weeks with a ruptured appendix when she was five years old.

While she was in the hospital, she received toys from Janet’s closet.

Which is a special program that provides toys for every child who is in the Midland Memorial Hospital.

“So, when I got home from the hospital, I thought I had to take them back so I started raising toys so I can give back to children to the hospital,” said Fasken Elementary student Lanie Salazar.

The school principal of Fasken Elementary helped Salazar organized the toy drive.

She sells lemonade to raise money to buy the toys.

Salazar’s goal is to give the kids in the hospital the best Christmas they can have.

“I hope it makes them feel better because sometimes when you are in the hospital it makes you feel down so it can make their day,” said Salazar.

Every single toy that is donated will make an impact on every kid who is in the hospital.

“If you could ever imagine or remember as a kid. when you got a toy or when you got a toy or present. It would light up your eyes and made you excited. They are in here and they are ill. It’s not their best day so a toy can make a difference.” said Midland Memorial Hospital director of communications, Tasa Richardson.

