Escaped inmate from Midland County Jail in custody

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland County Sheriff David Criner, the inmate who escaped from the Midland County Jail, has been found and is in custody.

The Sheriff says he was captured by Law Enforcement at 1700 South Midkiff Rd.

More details are coming soon.

ORIGINAL STORY ABOUT HIS ESCAPE BELOW:

According to a post from the Midland Crime Stoppers Facebook, there is an escapee from the Midland County Jail.

The inmate’s name is Michael Nash.

The post says he was last seen at 7:27 p.m. Thursday night. Dec.14.

According to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Nash escaped the Midland County Central Detention Center by manipulating a secure door in the detention center.

Nash was being held for theft over $100, under $750, evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and evading arrest or detention. Nash also has out-of-county warrants for forgery of a financial instrument.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

There are no further details about the suspect at this time.

To contact Crime Stoppers call (432) 694-TIPS or use the mobile app P3 TIPS.

You can call MCSO at 432-688-4600.

CBS7 will keep you updated on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.