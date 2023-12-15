Escaped inmate from Midland County Jail in custody

Michael Nash
Michael Nash(Midland Crime Stoppers)
By Micah Allen and Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland County Sheriff David Criner, the inmate who escaped from the Midland County Jail, has been found and is in custody.

The Sheriff says he was captured by Law Enforcement at 1700 South Midkiff Rd.

More details are coming soon.

ORIGINAL STORY ABOUT HIS ESCAPE BELOW:

According to a post from the Midland Crime Stoppers Facebook, there is an escapee from the Midland County Jail.

The inmate’s name is Michael Nash.

The post says he was last seen at 7:27 p.m. Thursday night. Dec.14.

According to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Nash escaped the Midland County Central Detention Center by manipulating a secure door in the detention center.

Nash was being held for theft over $100, under $750, evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and evading arrest or detention. Nash also has out-of-county warrants for forgery of a financial instrument.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

There are no further details about the suspect at this time.

To contact Crime Stoppers call (432) 694-TIPS or use the mobile app P3 TIPS.

You can call MCSO at 432-688-4600.

CBS7 will keep you updated on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland County Sheriff's Office
Man killed after officer-involved shooting in Greenwood
Suspect arrested after large police presence on W. University
Suspect arrested after large police presence on W. University
AVIAN SANCHEZ
Arrest made after Fentanyl posioning
Meteorologist Sawyer McElroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, December 10th, 2023

Latest News

Lanie Salazar organized a toy drive to give Christmas gifts to kids in the hospital.
Lanie Salazar organized a toy drive to give Christmas gifts to kids in the hospital.
Lanie Salazar organized a toy drive to give Christmas gifts to kids in the hospital.
INMATE ESCAPES FROM MIDLAND COUNTY DETENTION CENTER
INMATE ESCAPES FROM MIDLAND COUNTY DETENTION CENTER
A lot can happen over the course of a decade. That was the case for Edward Galan, a Midlander...
Edward Galan left the oil field for a different path, starting his own hair studio, The Asylum