Edward Galan left the oil field for a different path, starting his own hair studio, The Asylum

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A lot can happen over the course of a decade.

That was the case for Edward Galan, a Midlander who started a new life path in his thirties that he would have never expected.

The catalyst of the changes?... Cutting hair.

Galan started working in the oilfields at 18 years old, but it was never what he wanted to do.

It also pushed him into addictions to alcohol and cocaine.

The oil field kinda brought the cocaine, you know, all the other stuff around. And then it became a problem.

Galan had not touched a pair of clippers until it came to him one day in 2015 as a sign of a new life.

He signed up for barber school and quit his addictions the following day and never wavered from it.

I don’t have a regret because it made me who I am. It made me strong, it made me… learn to appreciate life. You know what I mean? That’s probably the most important of it all, is the appreciation of life.

His wife helped by taking a job working overnight at 7/11 with Edward so that he could take naps on shift to supplement the one or two hours of sleep he would get between class and his job.

Within two years of picking up the clippers, Galan was traveling for competitions and even classes that would see him teaching people how to cut hair.

I know a bunch of barbers, I have a bunch of buddies that I grew up with, went to high school with, and they’re pretty much in the same scenario. They’re still pretty much where they started off at. This guy has… man he hit a home run. He has his own studio, he’s all by himself in this room.

Eight years after he decided he needed change, Edward Galan has built a new life that he can be proud of and he owns his own hair studio called “The Asylum.”

The Asylum is a getaway for my clients, where they can pop out of their work environment and be themselves. They don’t know nothing about me, I don’t know a whole lot about them a lot of the time, so it’s kind of like two crazy people talking to themselves… it’s where “The Asylum” came from.

A journey full of changes... from leaving the oil field to settling into a brand new career and even starting a family, Edward Galan has finally discovered his calling.

