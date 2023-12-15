Edward Galan left the oil field for a different path, starting his own hair studio, The Asylum

By Jensen Young
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A lot can happen over the course of a decade.

That was the case for Edward Galan, a Midlander who started a new life path in his thirties that he would have never expected.

The catalyst of the changes?... Cutting hair.

Galan started working in the oilfields at 18 years old, but it was never what he wanted to do.

It also pushed him into addictions to alcohol and cocaine.

Galan had not touched a pair of clippers until it came to him one day in 2015 as a sign of a new life.

He signed up for barber school and quit his addictions the following day and never wavered from it.

His wife helped by taking a job working overnight at 7/11 with Edward so that he could take naps on shift to supplement the one or two hours of sleep he would get between class and his job.

Within two years of picking up the clippers, Galan was traveling for competitions and even classes that would see him teaching people how to cut hair.

Eight years after he decided he needed change, Edward Galan has built a new life that he can be proud of and he owns his own hair studio called “The Asylum.”

A journey full of changes... from leaving the oil field to settling into a brand new career and even starting a family, Edward Galan has finally discovered his calling.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland County Sheriff's Office
Man killed after officer-involved shooting in Greenwood
AVIAN SANCHEZ
Arrest made after Fentanyl posioning
Meteorologist Sawyer McElroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, December 10th, 2023
Odessa native and Vietnam Vet remains identified after 51 years of being MIA
Vietnam veteran posthumously returns to Texas
Steve Leal
Man arrested for DWI after dump truck rolls over

Latest News

Edward Galan left the oil field for a different path, starting his own hair studio, The Asylum
The Permian Basin is known for Friday Night Lights, but at Reyes-Mashburn Nelms Park, they’re...
Midland city council approved $16 million toward baseball field upgrades
Midland Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 100th Anniversary
Midland Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 100th Anniversary
Midland Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 100th Anniversary