ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, December 16th, 2023: After a nice end to the workweek, the weekend looks to be pleasant as well.

It will be a bit of a cold start to the day Saturday with early morning lows in the 30s and 40s. Most areas will be around the freezing mark, so make sure to grab a jacket if you’re heading out early Saturday morning. Temperatures will rebound pretty nicely though with high temperatures in the 60s. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 61 degrees. Lots of sunshine and quiet conditions are expected across the region Saturday.

Pleasant conditions continue Sunday with highs warming a few degrees over Saturday’s highs. A cold front rolls through the region late Sunday dropping temperatures around 10 degrees Monday, but overall conditions will remain near normal for this time of year. Another cold front is slated to make it’s way to the region on Friday dropping temperatures slightly and bringing another chance for rain to the area. Overall though, mainly quiet conditions and a decent amount of sunshine are expected through the extended forecast.

