Woman plans to celebrate her 105th birthday by watching football and drinking whiskey

Florence Hackman plans to celebrate her 105th birthday in style this weekend.
Florence Hackman plans to celebrate her 105th birthday in style this weekend.(WXIX)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio resident is getting ready to celebrate a milestone birthday this weekend with a few of her favorites.

Florence Hackman says she loves the Cincinnati Bengals, firefighters and whiskey.

This Saturday, she will be celebrating her birthday with the Deerfield Township Fire Department and some whiskey, including Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, as she watches the Bengals take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Hackman was born in Cincinnati on Dec. 16, 1918.

She worked for the Union Central Life Insurance Company before focusing on raising a family.

Hackman currently resides at the senior living Traditions of Deerfield where the team will be helping her celebrate her big day.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

