TTUHSC showcase drone technology that aims to enhance accees to healthcare in rural areas in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Texas Tech Health Sciences center and 2 the edge showcased the Matador UAS drones that aim to enhance access to health care in remote areas of West Texas.

These drones are going to improve access to care and save lives in the rural communities.

The drone program pilot is going to be a game changer for the small communities in West Texas.

They will deliver medicines, vaccines, medical equipment, blood products, and organs to people in need.

“It could solve a lot of the problems of access combine with rural healthcare program and physicians and the telehealth programs all of these things combined gives the community better access.” said co-founder of matador Ty Harmon

The drones were used successfully in Africa to deliver medical people that needed it.

The drones will deliver to Alpine, Presidio, and Marfa.

“There is always a challenge to get to a successful healthcare delivery system such as health science center and the other partners that we work with in the community and so this will close the gap between the patient and the healthcare provider.” said associate vice president research innovation Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Phil Sizer.

Drones would replace the long and dangerous drive down remote highways in a more cost efficient and safe manner.

The drones will also help transport organs quicker.

“What we saw last year alone is over seven thousand organs were lost and it couldn’t be used because of transportation delays so we are learning how to provide that service to reduce the cost,” said Sizer.

It would take twelve hours to deliver medical products to rural areas in West Texas.

The drone delivery is going to deliver them faster.

“Some of them go forty hours. some of them can go one hundred miles and there is some that can go to three hundred miles.” said Sizer.

The drones will start delivering these products in six months and they are also planning to deliver them in the Panhandle area.

