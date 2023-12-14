Suspect arrested after large police presence on W. University

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, there is an active scene on W. University and Kermit Hwy.

A wanted subject would not get out of his car, he is now in custody.

There are no other details available at this time.

Law Enforcement officers have blocked the roads and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while they work to re-open the roads.

CBS7 will continue to follow this story as we learn more

