Randall star Jordyn Gove continuing volleyball career at Valparaiso

Randall's Jordyn Gove during win over West Plains.
Randall's Jordyn Gove during win over West Plains.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall volleyball star Jordyn Gove celebrated her commitment to Valparaiso University where she’ll continue her volleyball career.

The Lady Raiders outside hitter has been one of the best volleyball players in the Texas Panhandle for the last two years, taking home the 2022 4A State MVP award and being named to the All-State team again this past season.

“Whenever I was getting recruited I kind of just wanted to say I want to play at the highest level I could and be somewhere that felt like a family and not a business.” Gove said. “This was really the school that felt like home to me. I’m so excited to play at the next level and I couldn’t be more grateful for these people around me.”

Valparaiso volleyball is coming off its fourth straight winning season. Beacons head coach Carin Avery will be entering her 23rd season at the helm.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland County Sheriff's Office
Man killed after officer-involved shooting in Greenwood
Generic OIL barrels
UPDATE: Road reopened after “Hazardous situation” after oil spill caused multiple accidents
Meteorologist Sawyer McElroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, December 10th, 2023
Odessa native and Vietnam Vet remains identified after 51 years of being MIA
Vietnam veteran posthumously returns to Texas
crash mgn
Long list of charges in teen arrest after hit and run

Latest News

Part 2: DeJuan Green’s Comeback
Part 2: DeJuan Green’s Comeback
Part 2: DeJuan Green’s Comeback
Part 2: DeJuan Green’s Comeback
Part 1: DeJuan Green’s Comeback
Part 1: DeJuan Green’s Comeback
UT Permian Basin announced that head football Coach Kris McCullough has signed a new contract...
UTPB signs head football coach to new long-term contract
West Texas Boxer Abel Mendoza is heading to Russia for the biggest fight of his career
West Texas Boxer Abel Mendoza is heading to Russia for the biggest fight of his career