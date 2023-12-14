Odessa Police Officer crashes car after chase: Two arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday night, officers with the Odessa Police Department pulled over a reckless driver.

During the traffic stop the driver, 24-year-old Nathan Stephens, and passenger, 23-year-old Nathaniel Tinner, refused to step out of their car despite the officer telling them to.

Nathan Stephens (Booking photo from February 2023) (Odessa Police Department)

Nathaniel Tinner (Odessa Police Department)

Stephens then sped away from the police officer, resulting in a chase.

During the pursuit, Stephens slammed on his brakes, causing an OPD officer to slam into the back of his car, and damaging a cinder block fence in the alleyway of the 4000 block of Stillwood.

Both Stephens and Tinner got out of their car and ran from the officer.

OPD set up a perimeter and eventually found and arrested both Stephens and Tinner.

Stephens was charged with Evading Arrest in a motor vehicle – 3rd Degree Felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance – State Jail Felony, Evading Arrest on foot – Class A Misdemeanor, Reckless Driving – Class B Misdemeanor, and the following warrants for his arrest: Possession of Marijuana – B, Theft – A, Burglary of a Vehicle – A, Theft of a Firearm – SJF, Burglary of a Vehicle – A, Burglary of a Vehicle – A, Attempted Burglary of a Vehicle – A, Attempted Burglary of a Vehicle – A, and Attempted Burglary of a Vehicle - A.

Tinner was charged with Evading Arrest on foot – Class A Misdemeanor.

