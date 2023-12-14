Odessa Police Officer crashes car after chase: Two arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday night, officers with the Odessa Police Department pulled over a reckless driver.
During the traffic stop the driver, 24-year-old Nathan Stephens, and passenger, 23-year-old Nathaniel Tinner, refused to step out of their car despite the officer telling them to.
Stephens then sped away from the police officer, resulting in a chase.
During the pursuit, Stephens slammed on his brakes, causing an OPD officer to slam into the back of his car, and damaging a cinder block fence in the alleyway of the 4000 block of Stillwood.
Both Stephens and Tinner got out of their car and ran from the officer.
OPD set up a perimeter and eventually found and arrested both Stephens and Tinner.
Stephens was charged with Evading Arrest in a motor vehicle – 3rd Degree Felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance – State Jail Felony, Evading Arrest on foot – Class A Misdemeanor, Reckless Driving – Class B Misdemeanor, and the following warrants for his arrest: Possession of Marijuana – B, Theft – A, Burglary of a Vehicle – A, Theft of a Firearm – SJF, Burglary of a Vehicle – A, Burglary of a Vehicle – A, Attempted Burglary of a Vehicle – A, Attempted Burglary of a Vehicle – A, and Attempted Burglary of a Vehicle - A.
Tinner was charged with Evading Arrest on foot – Class A Misdemeanor.
