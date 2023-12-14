Midland Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 100th Anniversary

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland Chamber of Commerce started in 1924 which if you’re good at math you’ll know its 100th anniversary is nearing.

Evan Thomas has been with the chamber of commerce team for a while, and he wants to help the city of Midland to continue to grow.

Thomas has been with the Chamber for six months as a board member.

He wants to meet the community and business leaders and needs to help them achieve their goals.

“We need to be focus and listened to our community leaders, our business leaders about what is needed and just try to go in those directions.” said upcoming chief operating officer Evan Thomas

Right after Evan starts as Chief Operating Officer in January, the chamber hosts the state of oil and gas.

Thomas wants to remind the community about the history of the Midland Chamber of Commerce.

“We are going to do a lot to honor the past. We will try to make sure to educate the community on the role of the chamber and how it developed this community over the last one-hundred years.” said Thomas

The chamber has laid the foundation for local business owners in the Midland area to start their business which can be a game changer.

“What they were able to help with in that three or four week span was unbelievable. We got on their e-mail list and all of their social media side of things and got a lot more people to come to our grand opening” said co-owner of Energy City Bikes Landy Adkins

The Chamber is entering a new era with a new leader, and they are hoping to continue to make a positive impact within the midland community.

“I know we are leaving this chamber in a good position and we have Evan Thomas who will take over in January one and we are supremely confident that Evan will lead us into the new century in a strong strong way” said current president of Midland Chamber of Commerce Bobby Burns

The Midland Chamber of Commerce will host a Centennial Soiree next week to celebrate the Chamber of Commerce one-hundred anniversary.

