Martin County passes Midland County for most oil drilled

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The RRC reported that in September, Martin County passed Midland County for most oil produced in the Basin.

Martin County produced over 600,000 more barrels of oil compared to Midland.

Between Midland and Martin County, the two counties produced 33.3 million barrels of oil which contributed to 30 percent of all oil produced in the state of Texas.

Nine of the top ten producing counties in the month of September came from the Permian Basin.

Other counties included in the top ten were Loving, Reeves, Glasscock, Andrews, and Reagan County.

The Permian Basin produced 63% of oil across the entire state.

“What’s interesting is we’re getting out more oil and we’re doing it a lot smarter. We’re doing it with less water, and fewer resources than we used to do. That’s an important part of that too is the cost of getting that oil out and we’ve really made great strides in productivity” said Laura Capper

In September Martin County produced 19.971 million barrels of oil produced to Midland Counties 16.338 barrels. Oil companies like Chevron rely on both of these countries for drilling.

“Chevron’s Midland Basin portfolio, which includes assets in both Martin and Midland Counties, are important pieces of our overall activity in the Permian Basin, delivering high production volumes year after year” a rep from Chevron

But Martin County jumping Midland County in ranking in September isn’t cause for concern.

“Well, I think in general they’re not atypical. They got a lot of the same operators in there. There’s always a focus on a Tier 1 acreage before the Tier 2 acreage. So there could be kind of subtle differences from that could make that” said Capper

Production in total this year has seen a rise compared to last year.

September of 2022 produced 104.41 million barrels versus 131.66 million in September of 2023.

Because of this increase in production, there are hopes that 2024 will also mean more growth.

“I think a lot could be influenced by announcements in the Middle East and what Saudi Arabia decided to do. Under any circumstances, I just don’t see operators really taking their hands off the throttle. I think we’re just going to presciently develop in the Permian Basin. I don’t see any huge increases or decreases coming forward” said Capper

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.