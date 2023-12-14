Grants, road planning first steps for county vision, per Ector Co. Commissioners

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County wants to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to the growing and changing conditions in the county, according to Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett.

Thursday morning, Commissioners approved the first step in creating a master plan for the county’s future.

The county is starting with grants and road planning, but Fawcett says it’s the first part in a series of developing in-depth plans that guide the county for decades to come.

Commissioners approved a motion to allow staff to apply for federal dollars from the RAISE grant, which stands for rebuilding American infrastructure with sustainability and equity.

The county will ask for funds to pay for research that informs a plan for the entire county road system.

“The master plan will tell us, here’s all the different roads. Here’s where your high priorities should be. Here’s the approximate cost in today’s dollars of how much those roads are,” Fawcett said. “And then that will give us a really good schedule for roadway development. It’ll be good to have transparency with the taxpayers also, for them to have some input.”

Fawcett says part of that road research would be holding public forums.

This fall, a grant writer was hired to advise the county on grants it qualifies for. However, to receive grant funding, communities must have sound plans, according to Commissioner Mike Gardner.

“It helps us when you go to ask people for grants and block grants and things of that sort,” Gardner said. “If you go ask them and you don’t have a plan to present to them what you’re wanting to do, then obviously you’re going to be behind somebody that has done that kind of preparation and that work.”

Fawcett says the county has lacked vision in the past.

“We’ve been very reactive rather than proactive,” Fawcett said. “And that’s the approach we want to take with a master plan is to be very proactive and visionary with what we’re going to be building out.”

its expected to take all of 2024 to find out if they’ll succeed in securing funds, then requesting proposals for firms to conduct the research

While the county is prioritizing roads right now, Fawcett says in-depth plans will be made for many other parts of the county, like buildings, emergency services and water systems.

