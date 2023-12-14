Ector County ISD board form Bond Oversight Committee

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ector County ISD is delivering on its promise to have a group of citizens oversee that the bond is completed.

The ECISD board of trustees voted in 10 members of the public to serve on the Bond Oversight Committee. They will be in charge of making sure everything on prop a is on track.

ECISD wants to be transparent with the public, which is why this committee was formed.

With millions of dollars at the school districts disposal, they want community members to be their watch dogs.

“These are ten members of the community that will have a regular look kind of inside the sausage making if you will. And then they’ll be able to report out publicly what’s happening.” said ECISD Superintendent, Dr. Scott Muri.

Prop A passed in the November election and the school district now has $424 million dollars to complete it.

Some of the things on prop a include a new middle school in West Ector County, districtwide maintenance and repairs, a complete replacement of the Transition Learning Center and more.

Some of the members have served on the bond committee before and said they’re ready for what’s to come.

“I’m excited about this. It’s a great opportunity. ECISD operates 4.4 million square feet of instructional facilities. Their average age is 53 years old. This was so needed and the moment that this gets started, the sooner it gets started, the more it’s going to benefit everybody.” said ECISD Oversight Committee member, Kevin Searcy.

Over the next five years, the oversight committee will keep track of the budget and projects.

For the community and for the future of ECISD.

“They’ve all come together there’s one common thread and that’s the passion for children. And to see what we can do for our next generation. So I’m Very happy and proud to be a part of anything this board of trustees chooses to be involved in.” said Sara Moore, member of the Bond Oversight Committee.

Apart from Moore and Searcy, the other committee members include, Thomas Blackstone, David Sovil, Charles Cotton, Willie Taylor, Darlene Mayes, Mari Williams, Feliz Abalos, and Andrea Goodson.

These ten members are not required to stay on the committee for the next five years, but if they do decide to leave, the board will replace them with another member of the community.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.