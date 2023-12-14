ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, December 15th, 2023: A cold front is set to arrive early Friday here in West Texas bringing an end to the rain and fog and bringing the sunshine back.

The cold front will push through overnight Friday and clear the area by the early morning hours. Skies look clear throughout the day Friday as temperatures remain cool through the weekend. The weather looks great for everything outdoors this weekend.

As the week progresses, temperatures will for the most part stay below normal for this time of year. Highs in the 40s, 50s, and 60s are expected over the extended.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.