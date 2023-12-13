Two suspects in custody after assault on Federal Officer in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KOSA) - Two people are in federal custody after an officer-involved shooting at 11400 Gateway North.

According to the FBI El Paso Field Office, the incident is being investigated as an assault on a federal officer.

No injuries were reported.

According to the FBI, the assault happened while agents from HSI were conducting operational activities in the area.

Currently, two people are in federal custody.

FBI Investigative Agents and Evidence Response Team will be on-scene shortly.

