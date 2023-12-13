Stogner explains switch from RRC to D.A. campaign in Ward, Loving, Reeves counties

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - A politician known for her criticism of the Texas Railroad Commission is no longer running to join that oil and gas regulatory commission.

Sarah Stogner is trading her second RRC campaign for a run at the district attorney position for Ward, Reeves and Loving counties.

She’s been known to wear many hats as a mother, oil and gas lawyer, a ranch manager and politician. Next year, she’ll see if she can add D.A. to the list.

As she took on the railroad commission, Stogner was known to shake things up and now she wants to do the same thing in the 143rd district, where the current D.A. has held his position since 1997. She says it’s time for that to change.

“And I think probably the oil and gas industry is breathing a sigh of relief that I’m not going to be hassling them for railroad commission for the next year,” Stogner said.

Stogner has had a varied political journey over the last two years, which she recounted at Antina Ranch in Monahans this morning.

She dominated headlines with a seminude campaign then made her name calling out zombie wells and asking for better regulations as a 2022 RRC candidate.

“Last time, when I ran it was for a very different reason in the beginning. I didn’t think I had a chance. I wasn’t really planning on trying to win,” Stogner said. “It was just to raise awareness of the issues and get the press talking and I feel like that mission has been accomplished.”

In her second RRC campaign, she ran as a third-party candidate in the Texas Forward Party, citing criticism of the Republican Party. Then she says she was approached by Keep Texas Red, a Republican PAC, asking her to run for district attorney in Ward, Loving and Reeves. Initially, she was reluctant.

“This is where my talents are going to be best served I think,” Stogner said. “And it doesn’t always stroke our egos and it doesn’t always look like we expect, but I said the stars aligned and this door was opened and I had to run through it.”

She says she remains critical of the party.

“I’m still the same person,” Stogner said. “I believe in small government fiscal responsibility and unfortunately I don’t think most of the Republicans in power today believe that.”

In her recent campaign announcement, Stogner referenced a 2008 Texas Monthly feature criticizing the current democratic D.A. of 26 years, Randall Reynolds.

Stogner and the article allege that Reynolds does not choose to prosecute enough. Stogner says she’s not afraid to go to trial.

“I really do look forward to focusing on the really bad folks and hey, they’ve got a year to move. You know what I mean? That’s kind of the way I think of it, like I’m coming,” Stogner said. “I think people have gotten comfortable in the way things are, and everything gets pled out and that’s not a deterrent.”

Though she’ll have to close her private practice and take a pay cut if she wins, Stogner says serving the public is worth more than that.

If Stogner isn’t opposed by another Republican candidate, her candidacy will play out in the November 2024 election.

CBS7 contacted Reynolds but has not received a response.

