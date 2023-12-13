Special Olympics Texas event coming to Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland City Council has made an agreement with Special Olympics Texas to host the Fall Classic athletic competition in Midland.

The fall classic will be held in Midland and Odessa next fall, and parents of children with special needs are excited to have this competition in the Permian Basin.

Bynum School and Spectrum Solutions were two organizations brought up by council members to highlight the importance of making sure people with intellectual disabilities are treated equally..

“So being able to see your child compete, and enjoy athletics like everybody else, those are the things that matter when we talk about quality of life,” said Dan Corrales, Midland City Council At-Large. That affects everybody and it should include everybody. Especially children like my own that are autistic.”

Some of the sports they’ll be able to host include bocce, as well as using the natatorium at the Com Aquatics Complex.

Corrales, just like many other parents of kids with special needs is an advocate for competitions like this to come to the Permian Basin.

