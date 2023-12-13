Part 2: DeJuan Green’s Comeback

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In Part 2 we detail Odessa High’s DeJuan Green journey through trying to finish his sophomore year of high school along with physical therapy.

“I was trying to do it online cause I couldn’t go to school cause my neck, I couldn’t walk straight, I had stitches and stuff so I stayed home and did it online. When I was walking a little better, I tried to do half days but they didn’t go too good,” said Green.

Green also faced challenges and felt ill while doing physical therapy, but as time progressed he was able to sustain athletics as he played for the Odessa Bronchos’ basketball team helping them win the bi-district title.

Although he was able to play on the field, Green had doubts about hitting the gridiron; but that would all change as he was cleared by doctors in Lubbock.

