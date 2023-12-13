Ector College Prep Middle School returned to ECISD

(KOSA)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Five years ago, Ector College Prep Middle School was considered a “failing school” and state law requires that the school be taken over by a charter school.

That’s when Third Future Schools took it over. But on Tuesday, the ECISD Board of Trustees officially decided it’s time for this school to return to the district.

Third Future Schools took control of Ector College Prep two years ago. This school has gone from a failing school to a “b” rated school.

Instead of renewing its contract, ECISD believes it is ready to take over Ector College Prep.

“Today we have lots of evidence that say we know how to run a school effectively, and so we feel very confident in bringing that school back to ECISD,” said Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri We know we’ll put the right people in place there to do a great job for the students and families.”

Dr. Muri says ECISD will work with the staff that currently work there.

The change will go into effect on July 1 of next year.

