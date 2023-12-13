City Council approves land for new Midland Zoo

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Preserve and Zoo just took a step forward into becoming a reality.

The City of Midland approved the organization to use the land where the Nueva Vista Golf Club was.

So that this 250 million dollar project can break ground come next year.

“I think this will be a premier location for not just Midlanders, but also really for the entire area.” said Jeff Beard, president of Zoo Midland.

The preserve is expected to have ponds, and green acres to walk on.

While the zoo is still working on a list of animals, Midlanders can expect giraffes and rhinos as main attractions. All sorts of large cats and birds will also be included.

The 51 acres going to be the 5th largest zoo in the State of Texas. Beard says it’s not just going to be a place where friends and family can come out and have a good time, but it’s also going to have an educational purpose as well.

“The whole heart behind the zoo is having interactive animals. So having animals that you can relate with or interact with. Feed, pet, something along those lines. We want it to be very educational and very interactive. The best way to remember something is to do something. Not just read about it, but to actually do it.”

One Midlander says this zoo will help put Midland on the map..

Maybe in Midland-Odessa, executive director Kevin Dawson spoke to the council about the importance of this zoo and preserve making its way to the tall city.

“When I think of projects like the zoo, and all the other quality improvements that have happened in the last several years, midland is becoming a destination. It’s no longer a tour for some people as they look at their job outlooks,” said Kevin Dawson, executive director, maybe in Midland Odessa.

And for the city council, it was an easy yes for a project that won’t cost the city any money to build, attract more people to come to Midland, and bring happiness to those that live here..

“Everything’s bigger in Texas and that goes for the zoos as well. So having something like this, in a growing part of our city, it’s great for quality of life. But we have to grow our infrastructure along with our development.” said Dan Corrales, Midland City Council, At-Large

The city council says they’re impressed with the amount of research and time this organization put into the community.

Visiting with residents, asking what they want to see come to Midland, and finding the space to do it with a great amount of distance from neighborhoods.

