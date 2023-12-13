CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, December 14th, 2023

Soggy weather and cooler temperatures continue...
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, December 14th, 2023: It was a soggy day for parts of the region Wednesday and soggy conditions will continue for most of Thursday.

Temperatures in the early morning hours of Thursday aren’t looking to be too cool. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s to start out the day Thursday. Patchy fog is possible across parts of the region in the morning as well. Temperatures will warm depending on location. Highs across West Texas and southeast New Mexico will range from the 40s to the 70s. Warmer temperatures are expected the farther south you head. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 50 degrees. A cold front will move through the region late Thursday bringing with it more widespread rain chances and even the possibility for rumbles of thunder. Rainfall amounts look to range from about a quarter inch to over an inch for parts of Midland County and east, including Big Spring. It’s great to see rainfall return to the region especially since we’re still sitting at 6.19 inches below normal for the year.

After Thursday, conditions look to dry out with temperatures continuing to remain below or near normal for this time of year, in the 50s and 60s.

