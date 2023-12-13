Arrest made after Fentanyl overdose

AVIAN SANCHEZ(CBS7 News)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -On Thursday, Dec. 7, at 6:10 a.m., the Ector County Sheriff’s Office received a call for an ambulance run at 41 Broken Bow.

Ryan Michael Monica, 18, was transported to MCH for a possible overdose.

Law enforcement says lifesaving measures were performed but were unsuccessful. Monica appeared to have fentanyl in his system. The Criminal Investigation Division (CID) began investigating.

CID found that Monica purchased fentanyl pills from Avian Daniel Sanchez, 17, the night before.

Sanchez admitted to law enforcement that he sold the pills to Monica. Sanchez was then placed under arrest for murder. The next of kin has been notified.

