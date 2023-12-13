Alyssia Johnson drops 15 points in Caprock win over Bushland

Alyssia Johnson's 15 points leads Lady Longhorns to victory over Bushland.
Alyssia Johnson's 15 points leads Lady Longhorns to victory over Bushland.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Lady Longhorns took down the Bushland Lady Falcons 40-25 on Tuesday night.

It was a wire-to-wire sold showing from the Lady Longhorns. Senior star Alyssia Johnson led the way in the scoring column with 15 points, including three three-pointers in route to the victory.

On Bushland’s side, senior Brooklyn Boyett shined once again despite the loss, dropping a game-high 17 points.

With the win, the Lady Longhorns improve to an impressive record of 14-4 overall on the season.

The Lady Falcons next game comes on December 15th against Gruver while Caprock will return home to face Odessa on the same night.

