Alain Nziza and Victor Juarez lead Palo Duro to another big win over Randall

Palo Duro's Victor Juarez celebrates after hitting back-to-back threes in win over Randall.
Palo Duro's Victor Juarez celebrates after hitting back-to-back threes in win over Randall.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons took down the Randall Raiders for the second time this season, 87-69 at the House of Doom.

The #25 Dons had already taken down the #3 Raiders earlier this season in tournament action 66-50 on November 30th. This time around, things were considerably close in the first quarter before the Dons outscored Randall 32-16 in the second quarter to break things open.

Victor Juarez and Alain Nziza led that run, combining for 19 points in the quarter. Nziza finished the night with a game-high 24 points with Juarez not far behind with 23 as the Dons rolled to the victory.

With the win, Palo Duro improves to 8-3 on the year. Thier next game comes on Friday at home against the reigning 3A state finalist Childress Bobcats.

KJ Thomas led the way for Randall with 21 with Devin Baccus adding 17, but it wasn’t enough as the Raiders drop just their second game of the season (both to Palo Duro). Randall will have an open date on Friday before starting up district play next week against Dumas and West Plains ahead of the Christmas break.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash mgn
Long list of charges in teen arrest after hit and run
Generic OIL barrels
UPDATE: Road reopened after “Hazardous situation” after oil spill caused multiple accidents
Meteorologist Sawyer McElroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, December 10th, 2023
Permian Playhouse
Permian Playhouse closing after 58 years
Midland County Sheriff's Office
MCSO surrounds home in Greenwood: No threat to the community

Latest News

Part 2: DeJuan Green’s Comeback
Part 2: DeJuan Green’s Comeback
Part 2: DeJuan Green’s Comeback
Part 2: DeJuan Green’s Comeback
Part 1: DeJuan Green’s Comeback
Part 1: DeJuan Green’s Comeback
UT Permian Basin announced that head football Coach Kris McCullough has signed a new contract...
UTPB signs head football coach to new long-term contract
West Texas Boxer Abel Mendoza is heading to Russia for the biggest fight of his career
West Texas Boxer Abel Mendoza is heading to Russia for the biggest fight of his career