800 Greenwood ISD students help Midland nonprofits in iSERVE event

Nearly 800 Greenwood High School students gave back to the Midland community on Dec. 13.
By Hannah Brock
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Nearly 800 Greenwood High School students gave back to the Midland community today.

Students were spread across 41 nonprofits for iSERVE Day, a new event organized by Greenwood teachers.

Teacher Kaci Rybolt says she has noticed that students have become more disconnected with community service after the COVID-19 pandemic. She hopes that iSERVE Day will change that.

Greenwood ISD students could be found at every corner of Midland Senior Citizens Center, playing games, singing songs, tidying up and working on puzzles.

“There’s different energy today. there’s younger energy,” said Deborah Martin, a center member and president of the advisory council.

That lifted spirits in the center.

“These kids are so full of energy and so willing to help and they are just cleaning up, out corners and under tables and it’s quite exciting,” Martin said.

For student Kinslee Savage, it was a chance to make a connection.

“I feel like I’m learning to cherish every moment with them because they’re cherishing every moment with us,” Savage said. “Because they always get so excited to see us and stuff. They just brighten up immediately and get so excited to hang out with people. New people especially.”

Savage and her 28 other classmates were just a few of the hundreds of students volunteering out in Midland on Wednesday. They went to food banks, served the homeless, mentored elementary kids and more.

Teachers like Rybolt hope this new opportunity gives kids a new perspective and leadership skills.

“What we decided is if we could show them, hey, there’s these nursing homes in town, you can go into these elementary schools or you can go find a food bank, they always need help, that maybe that would create in them a desire to do it more and more,” Rybolt said.

That point hit home for student Brooke Clifton, who could be found sharing smiles and challenging seniors to table tennis matches.

“I think that giving back is very important and I don’t think that our generation is very good at doing it, in a sense,” Clifton said. “So, I feel like we should do this more often and just grow from this and learn about people.”

Student Reece Watzl says the experience makes him want to volunteer more.

“I think it’s just really important to grow as a person and to know how others feel and how our community is,” Watzl said.

Greenwood ISD credits donations from KTX Electric, the Dizmang family, the Greenwood Education Foundation and T Energy for supplying the kids with games and snacks to bring along to this first-ever event.

