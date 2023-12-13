14 Texas Panhandle volleyball players named to All-State team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) announced volleyball All-State teams and 14 players from teams in the Texas Panhandle were recognized.
|Player
|Position
|Year
|Sienna Cavalier
|OH
|Junior
|Amarillo High School
|5A
|Meredith Sanning
|S
|Senior
|Tascosa High School
|5A
|Jordyn Gove
|OH
|Senior
|Randall High School
|4A
|Sidney Soria
|S
|Junior
|Randall High School
|4A
|Brooke Henderson
|OH
|Junior
|Randall High School
|4A
|Jayli Franklin
|OH
|Senior
|West Plains High School
|4A
|McCall Sims
|L
|Senior
|West Plains High School
|4A
|Kyndal Blair
|OH
|Senior
|Hereford High School
|4A
|Abby Howell
|OH
|Senior
|Bushland High School
|3A
|Mackenzie Sims
|S
|Junior
|Bushland High School
|3A
|Lillyann Shannon
|MB
|Junior
|Bushland High School
|3A
|Avery Ramos
|S
|Junior
|Bushland High School
|3A
|Avery Conner
|MB
|Senior
|Sanford-Fritch High School
|2A
|Mercedes Ewing
|MB
|Senior
|Miami High School
|1A
Congratulations to all the Texas Panhandle athletes honored. The full list of All-State selections can be viewed here.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.