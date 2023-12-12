West Plains defensive MVP libero McCall Sims signs with Amarillo College

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Plains star libero McCall Sims has committed to play volleyball at Amarillo College next year.

In addition to being named the West Plains team defensive MVP, Sims was also the District 4-4A defensive MVP and named to the NGCA all-state team.

Sims helped lead the Lady Wolves to a regional tournament appearance this past season in addition to the team taking home a share of the district title.

“Not only is she a phenomenal athlete, but a great teammate and a great leader.” West Plains volleyball head coach Kaitlyn Cornelius said. “She is a phenomenal kid, we love her. We’re going to miss her a lot next year in our program... At the end of the day, it’s a lot more than volleyball. It’s about who she is and what she represents. We are so proud of her.”

Sims had the chance to see the Amarillo Badgers play this past year with her West Plains teammates and felt it was a great fit for everything she wanted in college.

“Just seeing how they played as a team and what kind of teammates they were to each other was really important.” Sims said. “It reminded me a lot of our team and how we were and the chemistry we had. I knew I wanted to say close to home and I had just been praying about it a lot and I just felt like that was really where I was meant to be.”

Sims will join a Badgers program heading into its third year of existence with a record of 27-31 over the first two seasons.

