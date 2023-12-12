WATCH: Grandpa tumbles into crib while tucking in granddaughter

Video of a man falling into his granddaughter's crib while putting her down for a nap went viral. (SOURCE: CNN, @KELSEA_BOWERSMITH, TIKTOK, @kelsea_bowersmith/T
By Jeanne Moos via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you were ever featured on the MTV show “Cribs,” it usually meant you had an impressive house. But one California grandfather may have been eligible to be on the show for a totally different reason.

Ramon Aranda is now laughing after he went to tuck in his granddaughter and ended up tucking in himself.

The 2-year-old Lenna had been climbing out of her crib, so her mattress was lowered to keep her from escaping.

It was a little too low for Aranda, who proceeded to lose his balance and fall into the crib.

The grandpa just calmly adjusted his glasses, stood up and climbed out.

He said, as he fell, he was careful not to land on her with his 165 pounds.

“I just love my granddaughter to death. That’s for sure, cuz that’s the only one we have,” he said.

Once out of the crib, Aranda gave Lenna her bottle.

As he left the room, Lenna kicked her feet up to take her shoes off, but Aranda was too rattled to remember to remove them.

Aranda never even told Lenna’s mom. She discovered the mishap on video only because she was helping grandpa look for his phone, which had slipped out of his pocket on his way into the crib.

Lenna’s mother posted the video on TikTok a year and a half after it was shot.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash mgn
Long list of charges in teen arrest after hit and run
Generic OIL barrels
UPDATE: Road reopened after “Hazardous situation” after oil spill caused multiple accidents
Meteorologist Sawyer McElroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, December 10th, 2023
Permian Playhouse
Permian Playhouse closing after 58 years
Midland County Sheriff's Office
MCSO surrounds home in Greenwood: No threat to the community

Latest News

After several days of dreary weather, visitors were treated to this view of North America's...
Multiple dogs killed after snowmachine collides with sled, officials say
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Sheriff’s office says Tesla was running on Autopilot moments before fatal tractor-trailer crash
The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
FILE - Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, testifies as her mother Ruby...
Georgia election worker says she feared for her life over fraud lies in Giuliani defamation case
A new development over in Midland for homeless people
The Field’s Edge of Midland is ready to expand to serve more people in need of a home