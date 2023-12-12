Soup for Seniors benefitting Meals on Wheels of Odessa this weekend
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you’re looking for a great lunch this Saturday while helping a great cause, here’s an idea for you. It’s called Soup for Seniors benefitting Meals on Wheels of Odessa.
Odessa restaurants, listed below, will be serving soup on Saturday, December 16. The soup is donation only, so you pay what you want! 100% of the proceeds from the soups served will go directly to Meals on Wheels of Odessa as they feed homebound seniors.
Participating Restaurants:
Johnny’s Bar B Que
Copper Kettle Cafe
The Legendary Barn Door Steakhouse
Pat’s Place Lounge
Mi Cocinita Foodtrailer & Catering
Tio Gordo’s Texican Cafe
You can learn more by clicking the links below:
Meals on Wheels of Odessa (MOWO) website
Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.