Soup for Seniors benefitting Meals on Wheels of Odessa this weekend

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you’re looking for a great lunch this Saturday while helping a great cause, here’s an idea for you. It’s called Soup for Seniors benefitting Meals on Wheels of Odessa.

Odessa restaurants, listed below, will be serving soup on Saturday, December 16. The soup is donation only, so you pay what you want! 100% of the proceeds from the soups served will go directly to Meals on Wheels of Odessa as they feed homebound seniors.

Participating Restaurants:

Johnny’s Bar B Que

Copper Kettle Cafe

The Legendary Barn Door Steakhouse

Pat’s Place Lounge

Mi Cocinita Foodtrailer & Catering

Tio Gordo’s Texican Cafe

You can learn more by clicking the links below:

Facebook event page

Meals on Wheels of Odessa (MOWO) website

